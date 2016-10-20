Ghana Premier League: Joshua Otoo confirms Hearts of Oak medicals

Former Wa All Stars player Joshua Otoo has confirmed completing Hearts of Oak medicals ahead of a potential transfer.

The Phobians completed their first signing of the season on Wednesday after capturing Danbort FC goal poacher Henry Jay Lamptey on a five-year deal.

Otoo who is currently a free agent after seeing through his one year contract with Armenian top-flight side Gandzasar Kapan is nearing Hearts of Oak switch. READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan says Ghana would have to push harder in Group D

'I have completed my medicals at Hearts of Oak so definitely I will be playing for them in the upcoming season,' Otoo told Pulse.com.gh .

'I'm yet to put pen paper but I have agreed terms with them, I will be signing a three years deal with them in the coming days because everything has been agreed.'

'Last season after leaving Wa All Stars I nearly joined Hearts of Oak but talks didn't go well which made me to move to Armenia,' he concluded.

