Time For Africa To Rule The World …Absolute Peace International

Board chairman of Absolute Peace International, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Dr Tony Aubynn has revealed that it is high time an African side won the World Cup.

He said in a press briefing that the continent is blessed with immense soccer talents and with the needed push, lifting the ultimate in the World Cup beginning with Russia 2018 would not be far-fetched.

The group's primary objective is to fly ten thousand supporters to Russia to cheer the continent to glory.

The support and fan base is intended to be transnational/Pan-African, transcending national and geographical borders.

It is a project born of the belief and conviction that African football has certainly come of age and that an African team is capable of reaching the World Cup final.

Dr Aubynn said “This is an initiative that we are convinced would really bring laurels to Africa. If we take away the divisions and the mono support for our individual countries.”

He added that “I think we can because we are psychologically ready,” he noted.

The NGO would collaborate with its agents throughout Africa and globally to ensure that the project is properly coordinated, both on the continent and Russia where the competition would be held.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum