FA Cup: Dreams FC stun Soccer Intellectuals to book semifinal spot

Dreams FC secured their place in the semifinals of the MTN FA Cup after defeating Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday afternoon.

Abdul Aziz Issah netted the decisive goal at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, clinching the victory for his team.

The Still Believe team aimed to bounce back from their weekend's defeat, which saw their CAF Confederation Cup campaign end. Meanwhile, Soccer Intellectuals, a Division One League side, hoped to continue their impressive run.

Aziz broke the deadlock for Karim Zito’s side after 29 minutes, giving Dreams the lead. The home team maintained their advantage into halftime, with Soccer Intellectuals failing to pose much of a threat in the latter stages of the half.

After the break, Dreams remained in control and managed the game effectively to secure the win against the lower-tier opposition. The final score stood at 1-0, sending the Premier League side through to the semifinals.

Dreams FC now joins Nsoatreman, Legon Cities, and Bofoakwa Tano in the semis, with a fixture against Bofoakwa Tano up next.

