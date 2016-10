Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh likely to be available ahead of Egypt showdown

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is expected to be available for the country's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.

Ayeh, who plays for German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig, missed the side's 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opening group E clash in Tamale last week.

The hugely-rated right-back will undergo his final rehabilitation in Switzerland this weekend.

He will begin full scale training with the side next week - well in time ahead of the crucial qualifier against the Pharaohs on November 13 in Alexandria.

The Ghana international will miss Braunschweig clash against Greuther Fürth on Sunday but should be available for their next game against Dynamo Dresden next Friday.

