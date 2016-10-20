Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh likely to be available ahead of Egypt showdown



Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is expected to be available for the country's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.

Ayeh, who plays for German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig, missed the side's 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opening group E clash in Tamale last week.

The hugely-rated right-back will undergo his final rehabilitation in Switzerland this weekend.

He will begin full scale training with the side next week - well in time ahead of the crucial qualifier against the Pharaohs on November 13 in Alexandria.

The Ghana international will miss Braunschweig clash against Greuther FÃ¼rth on Sunday but should be available for their next game against Dynamo Dresden next Friday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com