2017 AFCON: Micho tips Uganda and Ghana to qualify from 'Group of Death'



Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has tipped the Cranes and the Black Stars to qualify from the 'group of death' ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The two nations will battle seven-time champions Egypt as well as Mali in group D after Wednesday's draw in Libreville.

The Black Stars find themselves in a difficult group comprising two 2018 World Cup opponents with pundits predicting a tough run for the four-time champions.

But Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who has deep-seated knowledge of the Black Stars has backed the Cranes and the West Africans to secure passage from the group.

"You know it's going to be tough but Uganda and Ghana will go through," he told Accra-based Happy FM

"We have a lot of respect for our opponents but we're confident of our chances.

"Ghana has done well in the past five editions of the tournament and are hungry to win the title with their new squad.

"I have a lot of respect for my colleagues Avram Grant and Maxwell Konadu and I hope the two countries will qualify.

The tournament will take place in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

The draw to face Ghana highlights the recent competitions Uganda have been made to play the Black Stars in various competitions.

The sole representatives from East Africa will face Ghana in their opener on January 17 at Stade de Port Gentil in the second largest city in Gabon in a repeat of the 1978 final that saw the Black Stars lift the trophy following a 2-0 win in Accra.

By Patrick Akoto



