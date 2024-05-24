ModernGhana logo
WhoScored.com name Mohammed Kudus as Europa League Player of the Season

Mohammed Kudus has been honoured as the Europa League Player of the Season by WhoScored.com.

In his debut season with West Ham, the Ghanaian international delivered outstanding performances, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Kudus' most notable display came in the quarter-final second-leg match against SC Freiburg.

During this thrilling game, Mohammed Kudus scored twice, leading the English Premier League team to a commanding 5-0 victory over the German side.

Throughout the 2023/24 Europa League season, the 23-year-old netted five goals in five appearances.

With a season rating of 7.57, Kudus outshone all other players in the competition, earning him the well-deserved title of Europa League Player of the Season.

Now, Mohammed Kudus is focused on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where the Black Stars will face Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10 respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

