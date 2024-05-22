Bundesliga: Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams leaves TSG Hoffenheim

German club, TSG Hoffenheim has announced the departure of Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams.

In a statement released by the Bundesliga side, it was confirmed that Adams' contract, expiring on June 30, will not be extended.

This decision also applies to American defender John Brooks, whose contract has reached its end without renewal.

Alexander Rosen, Hoffenheim's Managing Director for Sport, acknowledged that Adams' tenure at the club didn't meet expectations on the field.

However, Rosen praised Adams' positive attitude and camaraderie within the squad.

"Regarding Kasim, it's evident that his time with us didn't yield the desired sporting results," Rosen stated.

"Despite this, his professionalism and amiable demeanour were consistently displayed. He contributed positively to team spirit and was valued by his teammates. We extend our best wishes to Kasim and Jay for their future endeavours."

Adams, 28, had a challenging season in 2023/24, featuring sparingly in the Bundesliga, with just one appearance throughout the campaign.

Since joining Hoffenheim from Swiss club Young Boys in 2018, Adams struggled to secure regular playing time. Despite a promising start, he was loaned to lower-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf and later to FC Basel.

Despite returning to Hoffenheim for the 2023/24 season, Adams continued to face difficulties breaking into the first team.

Consequently, he will now seek opportunities elsewhere following his departure from the Bundesliga outfit.