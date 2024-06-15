'I've had enough' – Ronaldinho slams Brazil and refuses to support nation at Copa America

Ronaldinho has "had enough" with Brazil and refuses to support his former side at the upcoming Copa America.

The ex-Selecao star slammed Dorival Junior's side in a wide-ranging interview with Brazilian YouTube channel Cartoloucos, just 10 days before Brazil's Copa opener against Costa Rica.

Brazil have not made it past the World Cup quarter-final stages since 2002, when they won the tournament in Japan, while they finished runners-up at the last Copa after losing to rivals Argentina in the final.

The South American giants were held to a 1-1 draw with the United States in their last warm-up game on Thursday – and Ronaldinho has lost patience with his country's footballing state.

"That's it folks, I've had enough," Ronaldinho posted on Instagram, alongside a clip of his interview on YouTube. "This is a sad moment to enjoy Brazilian soccer.

"It's hard to find the mood to watch the games. This is perhaps the worst time in the last two years, no respected leaders, just average players in their majority.

"I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this.

"Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football. I'll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen.

"Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa America game, nor celebrate any victory."

Brazil face Paraguay and Colombia in their other group games at the Copa as they aim for international glory, with or without the backing of their former global superstar.