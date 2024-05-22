ModernGhana logo
State of Qatar donates equipment to Ministry of Youth and Sports [PHOTOS]

By Ministry of Youth & Sports
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The State of Qatar officially made a presentation of assorted equipment to the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday 21st May, 2024 at the MOYS conference room.

The donation forms part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Legacy project and comes in support of Ghana’s organisation and hosting of the just-ended 13th African Games, Accra 2023, which was a resounding success.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Ambassador of Qatar to Ghana, the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Accra, Mohammed Hamad Al Marri underscored the need to strengthen the bond that exists between Ghana and Qatar and expressed his willingness to continue with the excellent cooperation among the two states.

He said that Qatar has a great interest in sports and other sectors while stressing that he believed sports transcends the shores of a country, adding that the value of sports to national, regional and international development could not be overemphasized.

He expressed the commitment of Qatar to providing part of the equipment and facilities used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the benefit of friendly countries such as Ghana and the donation was to help develop sports infrastructure, especially in the organisation and hosting of the 13th African Games.

He congratulated Ghana for hosting a successful African Games and wished for further progress and prosperity for the people of Ghana and more cooperation in the area of sports development.

Receiving the equipment, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, on behalf of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, expressed his profound gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar and the Ambassador of Qatar in Acca for the kind gesture in supporting the country with various equipment which helped tremendously in the organization of the 13th African Games.

He was especially grateful as Qatar was the only country to provide support for the organisation and hosting of the Games.

He indicated that Ghana and Qatar have enjoyed a mutual and long-lasting relationship and the donation was a testament to the cordial relationship that exists between them.

The Minister added that he had submitted a proposal to the Qatari people to scale up cooperation between the two states and to establish the Ghana -Qatar legacy project which will in turn help to enhance Ghana’s sports infrastructure.

The equipment donated included Samsung mobile phones, HP laptops, media working tables, office desks, swivel chairs and task chairs.

522202454631-0g830m4yyt-4362640218352037086378279182130797732764392n

522202454631-0g830m4yyt-4363579468352030419712272877695511741285077n

522202454633-0f72ylkxws-4364645718352040453044603527408809338800625n

522202454637-m6htk8w331-443695878835203008637897367518405058431309n

522202454640-k5frj8w331-4437119698352038819711437623880596505238n

522202454643-l5gsj7u3i1-443714270835203848637813770135520515384220n

522202454644-uypbsferrm-4437195968352038186378166357198459118903796n

522202454645-ptkwn0y442-443819093835204141971117653573127311818244n

522202454646-m6itl8w331-4441392298352037519711561997356297601257114n

