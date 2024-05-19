ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus is an exceptional player, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Football News Mohammed Kudus is an exceptional player, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Mohammed Kudus as an exceptional player ahead of their crucial final game of the season.

The defending champions will face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium later today. Guardiola's team needs a win to secure the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

In his pre-match comments, Guardiola expressed concern about West Ham’s key offensive threats, singling out Kudus as a particularly talented player.

“Right now, I’m not thinking at all about next season… because it’s all about West Ham. They have four attackers who can create something out of nothing," Guardiola said, according to EuroFoot.

“Kudus is an exceptional player. Bowen has been outstanding for many years, and Antonio, when fit, is incredible. Paqueta is a top-class player with a wide range of skills.

“That’s why I’m focused. All four of them can produce something unique and special at any moment. That is my only concern right now,” he added.

Jarrod Bowen was named West Ham’s Player of the Season, with Kudus finishing second. Paqueta, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window.

In his debut Premier League season, Mohammed Kudus has scored 13 goals across all competitions for the Hammers and has attracted interest from top European clubs.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

16 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

16 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

16 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

16 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

16 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

17 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

19 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

19 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

19 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

19 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line