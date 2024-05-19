Mohammed Kudus is an exceptional player, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Mohammed Kudus as an exceptional player ahead of their crucial final game of the season.

The defending champions will face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium later today. Guardiola's team needs a win to secure the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

In his pre-match comments, Guardiola expressed concern about West Ham’s key offensive threats, singling out Kudus as a particularly talented player.

“Right now, I’m not thinking at all about next season… because it’s all about West Ham. They have four attackers who can create something out of nothing," Guardiola said, according to EuroFoot.

“Kudus is an exceptional player. Bowen has been outstanding for many years, and Antonio, when fit, is incredible. Paqueta is a top-class player with a wide range of skills.

“That’s why I’m focused. All four of them can produce something unique and special at any moment. That is my only concern right now,” he added.

Jarrod Bowen was named West Ham’s Player of the Season, with Kudus finishing second. Paqueta, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window.

In his debut Premier League season, Mohammed Kudus has scored 13 goals across all competitions for the Hammers and has attracted interest from top European clubs.