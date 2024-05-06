ModernGhana logo
Maguire's league season over as Man Utd confirm muscle injury

By FotMob
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has suffered a muscle injury that will see him miss the final games of the Premier League season.

United face Crystal Palace on Monday, before rounding off their Premier League campaign with some tough fixtures against title-chasing Arsenal, fellow European hopefuls Newcastle United and then Brighton.

However, Erik ten Hag will have to do without centre-back Maguire, with the England international set to miss around three weeks with a muscular problem, further compounding United's injury issues in defence.

That time frame also casts Maguire's participation in the FA Cup final, which takes place on May 25, into doubt.

United will take on holders and rivals Manchester City in the Wembley showpiece, which is a repeat of last season's final.

England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping the defender recovers fully in time for Euro 2024.

