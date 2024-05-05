2023/24 GPL Matchday 29 Wrap Up: Asante Kotoko stun Legon Cities as RTU shock league leaders, FC Samartex

The 29th round of matches in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League concluded with thrilling results across various stadiums.

Karela United claimed a 1-0 victory over Nations FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex on Saturday. Giyasu Ibrahim's 54th-minute penalty secured the three points for the home team.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko defeated Legon Cities 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak to three games. Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala converted a penalty in the 33rd minute to give Kotoko the lead, with defender Yussif Mohammed Nuru Deen adding another goal in the 50th minute.

Heart of Lions secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at the Kpando Sports Stadium, with Mustapha Yakubu's 26th-minute strike proving decisive for the home side.

Great Olympics suffered a 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium, as Kamaradini Mamudu's late goal in injury time sealed the win for the Yellow and Mauve.

In other matches, Real Tamale United shocked league leaders FC Samartex with a lone goal victory, while Bibiani Gold Stars drew 1-1 against Bechem United at DUN's Park.

Bofoakwa Tano were held to a 1-1 draw against Dreams FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park, with Solomon Commey Obilitey opening the scoring for Bofoakwa in the 11th minute and Sulemana Suhiyini equalizing for Dreams FC in the 87th minute.

On Monday, Accra Lions will host Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by Berekum Chelsea's clash with Hearts of Oak on Wednesday at the Golden City Park.

As for the league standings, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Medeama SC, and Bechem United occupy the top four positions, while Dreams FC, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

FULL RESULTS: