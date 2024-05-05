ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I don't care about that man' - Haaland responds to Keane criticism

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored four goals in a Premier League match for the first time
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored four goals in a Premier League match for the first time

When Roy Keane called Erling Haaland "almost League Two level" after Manchester City drew 0-0 with Arsenal, the forward had not scored in five matches and City had failed to score in a Premier League game at Etihad Stadium for the first time since October 2021.

The Premier League title remained out of City's grasp as then leaders Liverpool sat two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of the Blues.

But since that disappointing result on 31 March, Pep Guardiola's side have won six league matches on the bounce and are now one point behind frontrunners Arsenal, having played one game less.

And Haaland, 23, has performed a starring role in the resurgence, scoring seven goals in four league matches, including four against Wolves in a 5-1 win on Saturday.

The Norwegian is not only responding brilliantly on the pitch, he is composed off it too.

Asked about Keane's comments after his side's win at Wolves, he told Viaplay: "I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right."

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Land disputes: We must strictly enforce land tenure, administrative laws—Security Expert Land disputes: We must strictly enforce land tenure, administrative laws—Securit...

3 hours ago

VR: Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium V/R: Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium  

3 hours ago

District Chief Executive DCE, for Awutu Senya, Hon Moses Arhinful Acquah Eugene Arhin is a blessing to us — Awutu Senya DCE

3 hours ago

Confusion in NPP Walewale Confusion in NPP Walewale

3 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes becoming national security threats — Albert Kan-Dapaah Chieftaincy disputes becoming national security threats — Albert Kan-Dapaah

4 hours ago

Exchange of old cylinders for new ones under CRM to begin soon — NPA Exchange of old cylinders for new ones under CRM to begin soon — NPA 

4 hours ago

Cocoa Farmers Association urges Akufo-Addo to disregard allegations against COCOBOD CEO Cocoa Farmers Association urges Akufo-Addo to disregard allegations against COCO...

4 hours ago

WNR: Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango WN/R: Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango  

5 hours ago

CDD-Ghana criticises govt handling of Cecilia Dapaahs money laundering case CDD-Ghana criticises govt handling of Cecilia Dapaah’s money laundering case

5 hours ago

Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — Akufo-Addo Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line