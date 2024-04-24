Two Premier League players arrested over alleged rape

Two Premier League footballers have been arrested in connection with an alleged rape.

The pair – both aged 19 – were released on bail after being interviewed by police.

The players are at the same club, which declined to comment on the allegations.

“Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

“Both men have since been released on police bail.”

The allegations were first reported by The Sun newspaper, which said the alleged attack took place on Friday.

It is not known if the players have been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The Premier League introduced mandatory sexual consent training for players and staff in 2022 following high-profile incidents involving top-flight footballers.

In November a Panorama investigation found Premier League clubs had continued to play two footballers, and kept a boss in post, while knowing they were under police investigation for sexual or domestic violence.