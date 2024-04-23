ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC announce free gate ahead of Zamalek SC return leg clash

Dreams Football Club has announced that their upcoming match against Zamalek Soccer Club this weekend will be open to the public for free entry.

The Ghana Premier League side is set to host the Egyptian powerhouse in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash. In the first leg, Karim Zito's side held Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.

Dreams FC will now welcome the one-time Confederation Cup champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In preparation for the game, the club's management has declared that fans can enter the stadium without purchasing any tickets, particularly at the popular stand and centre line. However, tickets for the VIP and VVIP stands will be available for Ghc20 and Ghc50, respectively.

"The management of Dreams FC has accepted a recommendation to make access to the majority portions of the stadium for its return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash against Zamalek SC free of charge," a statement from the club read.

Dreams FC is scheduled to depart for Kumasi for the game on Wednesday, while Zamalek is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
