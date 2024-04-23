Reaction to FA Cup semi win a disgrace - Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag

The reaction to Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City has been "embarrassing" and "a disgrace", says manager Erik ten Hag.

United have been widely criticised after relinquishing a 3-0 lead against the Championship side before winning on penalties.

Coventry had a late goal ruled out for a marginal offside by the video assistant referee in extra time.

"Football is about results," Ten Hag said. "We made it to the final and deserved it.

"We lost control for 20 minutes and were very lucky in the end but we made it to the final. That is a huge achievement."

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has been one of those to criticise the performance of Ten Hag’s side, saying there is "no coming back" for the Dutchman.

The FA Cup final against Manchester City next month will be Ten Hag’s second in two years as United manager, after they lost to their Manchester rivals in last season’s Wembley showpiece.

Asked if he understood the negative reaction to their narrow win against the Sky Blues, Ten Hag said: “No. Absolutely not.

"The reaction from you [the media] was embarrassing. Twice [two FA Cup finals] in two years, it is magnificent.

“For me as manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

'Antony was provoked'

United winger Antony has also been criticised for his celebration following Rasmus Hojlund's decisive penalty in the shootout.

The Brazil forward turned and cupped his ears to the Coventry players and fans - but Ten Hag says he was provoked.

He also pointed to the reaction of Harry Maguire, who turned and shook hands with the opposition players.

"He [Antony] was [provoked] and should not react like this," Ten Hag said. "You have not seen the provocation, only the reaction, but he should not do it. I also saw Harry Maguire though.

"We should acknowledge the performance of Coventry, coming back at 70 minutes when we dominated the game. The game must be closed, but the comeback from their side was very good."

Forest response 'not good for the game'

Ten Hag also criticised Nottingham Forest after their controversial social media post in response to the 2-0 defeat by Everton on Saturday.

Forest said they were "considering their options" over what they called "extremely poor" refereeing decisions.

Asked about the issue, Ten Hag highlighted the decision to award Coventry a penalty for handball against Aaron Wan-Bissaka which he said was "totally wrong".

"You can agree, you can disagree," he said.

"The handball for Wan-Bissaka is totally wrong, a mistake, but you can't question it.

"It's not good for the game and refereeing. We should respect them - and there is no respect."