Give chance to quality homegrown players - FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu charges Black Stars technical team

The head coach of FC Samartex 1996, Nurudeen Amadu, has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to reduce their reliance on foreign players and give more consideration to homegrown talent.

He pointed out that players from the Ghana Premier League have been given fewer opportunities to represent the senior national team.

Amadu, speaking to Graphic Sports, highlighted the overlooked talent in the domestic league by national selectors. He singled out Razak Simpson from Nations FC and Alhassan Mankuyeli from RTU as players with the potential to join the Black Stars.

While acknowledging the national team's right to choose players, Amadu expressed disappointment at the limited chances given to local talents within the Black Stars squad.

He emphasized the need for meaningful playing time for local players, drawing attention to Madagascar as an example where local and foreign players have successfully integrated into the national team.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Amadu said, “The national team handlers know what they are after, and you cannot force them to take a player but what I want to say is that not only our (Samartex) players but they must look at some local players to encourage them because sometimes the foreign ones who come don’t perform well."

The Black Stars will regroup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June later this year.