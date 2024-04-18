ModernGhana logo
18.04.2024 Football News

Otumfuo warns Kotoko players, coaching staff against taking the team to relegation

18.04.2024 LISTEN

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has indicated that he will not sit unconcerned for the team to be relegated from the Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors club is currently on a poor run of seven games without a win.

This worrying run has put the club in a difficult position with a relegation battle staring at the face of the team.

Ahead of a Week 27 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season this weekend, Otumfuo has warned that he will see to the dissolution of Asante Kotoko before the team is relegated.

“I will personally call the GFA to dissolve Kotoko before you take the club to relegation,” Otumfuo said at a meeting with players, coaching staff, and the Interim Management Committee.

Meanwhile, Otumfuo has indicated that he does not want to hand over the club to anyone to run after spending GHS5 million to clear part of a debt left behind by the past management.

“I spent GHS5 million to clear some of the debt of past management. This is the reason I don’t want to hand over my team to any individual at the moment,” the Asantehene said.

Asante Kotoko must now prepare for the next game in the Ghana Premier League against Samartex FC.

That game will be played on Sunday, April 21, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

