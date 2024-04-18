I expect something against FC Samartex - Otumfuo tells Asante Kotoko players

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the esteemed life patron of Asante Kotoko, has issued a rallying call to the team ahead of their crucial match against FC Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors find themselves in a challenging position, having gone winless in seven games during the latter half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Concerns over the team's performance have sparked calls from supporters for the removal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Addressing the situation in an emergency meeting held at Manhyia on Thursday, His Royal Majesty left no room for ambiguity, emphasizing that every member of the team serves the collective cause under his patronage.

He urged them to set aside personal differences and unite in their efforts to uplift the team's fortunes, asserting his unwavering support to ensure they do not falter during his reign.

"I am expecting something better from you," declared the King, exhorting the players to demonstrate their capability on the field.

“Prove to me that you are capable and if the coach is the problem, then I will take a decision on him. But for now, make sure you go and play and win," he added.

With the upcoming showdown against league leaders FC Samartex looming large, Asante Kotoko faces a critical test at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday for Matchday 27.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00GMT as the Porcupine Warriors strive to reignite their campaign under the watchful gaze of their royal patron.