Under pressure Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum receives vote of confidence from Otumfuo

After a pivotal assembly convened by Asante Kotoko SC's founder, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, it has been affirmed that Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum will retain his role as head coach to steer the team forward.

The gathering, held at Otumfuo's Manhyia residence on Tuesday, April 18, united players, coaching staff, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to tackle urgent matters within the club.

Amidst recent setbacks, the meeting aimed to pinpoint remedies for the team's performance woes.

Decisions forged during the session are anticipated to provide a roadmap for the Porcupine Warriors as they navigate the Ghana Premier League.

Presently positioned 11th on the league standings with 33 points, Kotoko has clinched only one win in their last seven outings.

In a climate of escalating tensions, a faction of supporters disrupted a training session, demanding Dr. Ogum and his staff's resignation.

In a proactive stance to confront the club's challenges, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II summoned the emergency gathering, expressing solidarity with Dr Ogum and the IMC to persist in their endeavours for the club.

Eager to reclaim their stride, Kotoko now gears up to confront league leaders FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in their imminent matchday 27 showdown this weekend.