Bayer Leverkusen's path to their first-ever German Bundesliga title was paved by the remarkable performances of five African stars who played pivotal roles throughout the season.

Nigerian duo of Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, Morocco's Amine Adli, Edmund Tapsoba of Burkina Faso, and Odilon Kossounou of Cote d'Ivoire stood out as indispensable assets in coach Xabi Alonso's squad.

The momentous achievement was solidified with a resounding 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen over the weekend, marked a historic milestone for the club.

As Bayer Leverkusen basks in the glory of their Bundesliga triumph, it's essential to acknowledge the significant contributions made by their African contingent.

Amine Adli, with his relentless drive, appeared in 20 matches and netted two goals so far this season, while Victor Boniface showcased his striking prowess with 11 goals from 18 appearances.

Tella, a midfield dynamo, notched five goals in his 20 appearances, adding crucial support to the team's attacking arsenal.

In defence, Tapsoba and Kossounou provided unwavering stability, marshalling Leverkusen's backline with authority.

Tapsoba's 23 appearances exemplified his consistency, while Kossounou's defensive prowess was complemented by a crucial goal contribution.

The combination of African talent and Leverkusen's strategic prowess under Xabi Alonso propelled the team to unprecedented heights.

With an undefeated streak spanning 43 matches, Leverkusen's triumph marks a significant moment in the club's history, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions.

Leverkusen's African stars are poised for further success on the European stage and domestic scene as they are still in the hunt for other titles.

As the club sets its sights on a historic treble, their upcoming fixtures against West Ham in the Europa League quarter-final and a German cup final showdown against second-division Kaiserslautern present new opportunities for glory.

Bayer Leverkusen's African contingent has etched their names into the annals of football history, leaving an indelible mark on the Bundesliga landscape.