‘I was pained’ – Asamoah Gyan criticises decision to be substituted during 2010 AFCON final

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan reminisced on a peculiar moment from his career, highlighting his substitution during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Egypt as one of the most bizarre experiences.

Gyan played a pivotal role in Ghana's journey to the final, showcasing his prowess with three goals in the tournament.

During the AFCON hosted by Angola, Gyan's leadership and scoring ability were instrumental as Ghana progressed through a challenging path, defeating strong contenders like Ivory Coast, Angola, and Nigeria.

Under the tactical guidance of coach Milovan Rajevac, Ghana's strategy, dubbed the "one-goal project," focused on defensive solidity while relying on Gyan's lethal finishing up front.

Despite their disciplined performances, Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Egypt in the final, with Gedo's late goal sealing their fate.

Gyan, who had anticipated making an impact with a goal, expressed his frustration at being substituted immediately after Egypt's goal, questioning the timing and rationale behind the decision.

Reflecting on the substitution in a recent interview on Onua TV, Gyan described it as one of the strangest moments in his career, expressing disappointment at not being given the chance to equalize, especially with the team trailing by a goal.

“I was pained because I predicted I would score. But when [the Egyptians] scored and were celebrating, I saw the No. 3 on the substitution board. It is one of the weirdest substitutions I have seen in my entire career,” he said.

Following the AFCON, Gyan continued to shine on the international stage, representing Ghana at the FIFA World Cup later that year.

His impressive performances, including three goals, propelled Ghana to the quarter-finals, further cementing his status as one of Ghana's footballing icons.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
