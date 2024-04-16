ModernGhana logo
16.04.2024 Football News

CAF Confederation Cup: We will ensure we get a good result against Zamalek in the first leg - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

16.04.2024

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, is eyeing a positive outcome in their upcoming clash against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian outfit is set to face off against the Egyptian powerhouse on April 21 in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, with the return leg slated for April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Expressing his optimism ahead of the encounter, the seasoned Ghanaian coach emphasized his team's determination to secure a favourable result.

Despite acknowledging Zamalek's professionalism and talented squad, Zito asserted his side's commitment to defensive resilience.

“We will make sure we don’t concede any goals at Zamalek. We will make sure to come back with either a win or a draw," he told Graphic Sports.

"Zamalek is a professional team with good players but we will make it difficult for them to score,” he added.

Anticipation is high as Dreams FC prepares to depart on Thursday morning for this eagerly awaited fixture, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

