I supported Hearts of Oak growing up - West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus, has disclosed that he supported Hearts of Oak while growing up.

The Ghana Premier League giants are one of the biggest football clubs on the continent due to their massive achievement in African football.

The Rainbow lads won the CAF Champions League in 2000, the CAF Super Cup in 2001, and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2005.

Hearts of Oak have a total of 21 Ghana Premier League titles - the second highest in history and three continental titles and remain record winners of Ghana’s FA Cup, winning it 13 times.

Asked about which club he supported growing up, Kudus told Sky Sports, “I was supporting a team in Ghana called Hearts [of Oak], a team in the Ghana league. [The atmosphere] was crazy. It is in the city I grew up in, in Accra, the capital.”

Mohammed Kudus has been on fire this season for West Ham, scoring 16 goals across all competitions in 38 games in his first season.

He is expected to be in action when they host Fulham at the London Olympic Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.