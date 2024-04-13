ModernGhana logo
Antoine Semenyo ruled out of Bournemouth home game against Manchester United

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

AFC Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has confirmed Antoine Semenyo, will miss their home game against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghana striker will miss the crucial game after sustaining a calf injury.

Semenyo, who has been in impressive form this season, played 45 minutes against Crystal Palace last week despite not being at his best.

According to Iraola, the striker's cold and subsequent lack of fitness may have contributed to his injury.

Speaking ahead of the game, the gaffer expressed the difficulty in deciding whether to play Semenyo, given the higher injury risk associated with playing while unwell.

"The problem with Ant in the past week is that he has a cold and not 100 per cent. He played 45 minutes against Palace and was probably not at his 100 per cent. He wanted to push and he is in good form, so we wanted him to push," said Iraola.

"Probably there was more risk involved when you are not feeling well and you go to a football pitch and probably the injury risk is higher. But for me, for the technical staff, for the doctors, for him, it’s difficult to make this decision. Also this week we had some players that are 50/50. It is difficult to decide because sometimes it works, sometimes they can get injured," he added.

Semenyo has been a key player for Bournemouth this season, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 27 Premier League appearances.

His absence will undoubtedly be a blow to the team as they prepare to face Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

