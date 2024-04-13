ModernGhana logo
13.04.2024 Football News

NSA Boss endorses “SHOW CASE” of African Nations Tournament

13.04.2024 LISTEN

The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor has endorsed the aforementioned event scheduled to take place at the Madina astro turf on Saturday, 20th April, 2024.

This event is under the auspices of the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency, which is owned by a former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom.

The former Ghanaian Star paid a courtesy call on Hon. Numekevor in his office at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, 12th April, 2024 and used the occasion to officially invite the NSA Boss to the event as a Special Guest.

The Director General assured Mr. Inkoom and his team of his support for the event and also indicated that he will grace the occasion with some members of his management.

In a brief interview, Mr. Inkoom explained that the event aims to offer an opportunity to talented players between the ages of 17 and 21 years to exhibit their skills on that day for possible scouting for foreign clubs. It will be recalled that this event was launched in Accra, a fortnight ago at a very colorful ceremony.

