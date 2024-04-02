ModernGhana logo
African Amputee Football Cup of Nations scheduled for 19 to 28 April 2024 in Cairo

By Sammy Heywood Okine
02.04.2024

18 Amputee Players Called To Camp For African Amputee Football Cup of Nations 2024 Cairo / Egypt 19 to 28 April 2024

The head coach of the Ghana National Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge, Coach Stephen Richard Obeng has released the list of players expected to begin camping on 5 April 2024 in Accra for preparations for the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations 2024 Cairo, which kicks off from the 19th to 28th of April 2024.

The players, who consisted of eight (8) professionals based in Turkey, arrived in Ghana between 28 March and 31 March 2024 to join their local counterparts in camp to defend the trophy they had won in 2021.

The reigning African Nations Cup Champions and African Para Games Champions will pay a courtesy call to the Minister of Youth and Sports in the coming days before camp begins. Thank You,

