CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC forward Ishmael Dede assures Ghanaians of win ahead of Stade Malien clash in Bamako

Dreams Football Club forward, Ishmael Dede says they are aiming for a win when they face Stade Malien on Sunday, March 31.

The MTN FA Cup champions will face the Malian side in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal.

Ahead of the game, Ismael believes his teammates have what it takes to make Ghanaians happy once again on Sunday.

"Ghanaians should expect victory [on Sunday] because we are working so hard," he said.

"On Sunday [as well] we are going to work so hard for the country and for the club as well. We want to assure them that we are not going to disappoint them as usual.

"They should expect great performance and a win as well," he added.

Kick-off for the much anticipated game has been scheduled at 17:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

