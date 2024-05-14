ModernGhana logo
14.05.2024 Headlines

Our record in road infrastructure unmatched – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded his administration's unparalleled accomplishments in road infrastructure and transportation, asserting that no previous government can rival their achievements in these vital sector.

Highlighting the construction of interchanges, bridges, and the rehabilitation of railway lines, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the transformative impact of these projects on the country's transportation network.

"Our record in road infrastructure and the transportation network of our country is unmatched," the President stated on his X platform.

Earlier in his 2023 State of the Nation address delivered in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the substantial investment in road construction.

He expressed pride in the extensive work completed, citing roads as a primary focus of his administration's development agenda.

"I would like to state categorically that this Government has built more roads than any government in the history of the 4th Republic," President Akufo-Addo declared.

Addressing skepticism surrounding the scale of road construction, the President provided detailed documentation of completed projects, underscoring the transparency and accountability of his administration's achievements.

President Akufo-Addo's remarks underscore the significant strides made in enhancing the nation's infrastructure, reaffirming his government's commitment to advancing the country's development agenda.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

