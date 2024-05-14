Government to disburse GH¢2 Million for needy dialysis patients

Aboagye Da-Costa

In a move to alleviate the financial burden on kidney patients, Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has announced the forthcoming disbursement of GH¢2 million approved by Parliament.

The funds, sanctioned in March this year, respond to a pressing appeal from kidney patients amidst soaring dialysis costs.

Dialysis costs surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491 on Monday, exacerbating the plight of already financially strained patients.

The recent hike in dialysis charges, particularly at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has sparked outcry, with some members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Health describing the increase as illegal.

Dr. Da-Costa expressed optimism that the disbursement would offer much-needed relief, stating, “We have made progress on dialysis.

"That committee that was set up to implement the disbursement has concluded its report and I can say that within the next few weeks, we will begin the disbursement to the various hospitals.”

Highlighting the targeted beneficiaries, Dr. Da-Costa emphasized, “What was approved by Parliament was for the needy, this will supplement for patients in Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye and the Cape Coast hospital.”

The parliamentary approval in March included GH¢6.87 billion to bolster the NHIA's capacity to settle health insurance claims and carry out essential activities for the year. Additionally, the House greenlit the 2024 distribution formula, which incorporates emergency aid for dialysis patients, a first-time inclusion.

Further financial support for dialysis is anticipated pending the completion of the committee's assessment on integrating the treatment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) actuarial model.

Dr. Da-Costa disclosed that the committee tasked with evaluating the cost implications of dialysis on claims budgets and sustainability mechanisms has submitted its findings along with recommendations, indicating a step forward in addressing the pressing healthcare issue.