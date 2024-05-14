ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.05.2024 Health

Government to disburse GH¢2 Million for needy dialysis patients

Aboagye Da-CostaAboagye Da-Costa
14.05.2024 LISTEN

In a move to alleviate the financial burden on kidney patients, Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has announced the forthcoming disbursement of GH¢2 million approved by Parliament.

The funds, sanctioned in March this year, respond to a pressing appeal from kidney patients amidst soaring dialysis costs.

Dialysis costs surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491 on Monday, exacerbating the plight of already financially strained patients.

The recent hike in dialysis charges, particularly at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has sparked outcry, with some members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Health describing the increase as illegal.

Dr. Da-Costa expressed optimism that the disbursement would offer much-needed relief, stating, “We have made progress on dialysis.

"That committee that was set up to implement the disbursement has concluded its report and I can say that within the next few weeks, we will begin the disbursement to the various hospitals.”

Highlighting the targeted beneficiaries, Dr. Da-Costa emphasized, “What was approved by Parliament was for the needy, this will supplement for patients in Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye and the Cape Coast hospital.”

The parliamentary approval in March included GH¢6.87 billion to bolster the NHIA's capacity to settle health insurance claims and carry out essential activities for the year. Additionally, the House greenlit the 2024 distribution formula, which incorporates emergency aid for dialysis patients, a first-time inclusion.

Further financial support for dialysis is anticipated pending the completion of the committee's assessment on integrating the treatment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) actuarial model.

Dr. Da-Costa disclosed that the committee tasked with evaluating the cost implications of dialysis on claims budgets and sustainability mechanisms has submitted its findings along with recommendations, indicating a step forward in addressing the pressing healthcare issue.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they dont care about Ghanaians – Mintah Akandoh descends on govt Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they don’t care ...

3 hours ago

Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance companies Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance ...

4 hours ago

OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion

4 hours ago

Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opunis appeal panel – AG Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opuni’s appeal panel – AG

4 hours ago

Ato Forsons case: Govts inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused Ato Forson’s case: Govt’s inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused 

4 hours ago

National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management

4 hours ago

Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH3.6million Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH¢3.6million

4 hours ago

Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar

4 hours ago

Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together – Stevie Wonder “Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together" – Stevie ...

4 hours ago

Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US1.5million damages Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US$1.5million damages

Just in....
body-container-line