New management to take over demoted AshantiGold SC

The President of Ashanti Gold, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, has revealed ongoing talks with AngloGold and a potential Member of Parliament (MP) regarding the transfer of control over the Obuasi-based football team.

Popularly known as Champion, Dr Frimpong is currently serving a 10-year ban from all football-related activities due to his alleged involvement in betting and match manipulation.

The ban was imposed following suspicions arising from a high-scoring game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies during the 2020/21 league season, which led to both teams being relegated to Division Two for match manipulation.

In their bid to regain their football status, Ashanti Gold has been in constant communication with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), seeking assistance to return to their former position, as stated in a recent statement.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Kwaku Frimpong disclosed plans to transfer ownership of the club to an aspiring MP from Obuasi, with discussions underway with AngloGold for the transition.

"AngloGold Ashanti has agreed to transfer leadership of the team to a candidate running for the Obuasi parliamentary seat. We came to an agreement, but some individuals have different ideas, so I will relinquish control to them. However, negotiations are ongoing, which may involve financial compensation. Once everything is finalized, I will hand over the team to them," stated Dr. Frimpong.

Champion urged supporters to remain calm and support the team's new management following the impending transition, stressing the importance of Ashanti Gold and the desire to restore the club to its former glory.

"Ashgold is a big club, and we don't take things lightly. Looking at the league after Ashgold's exit, its value has decreased. We are hopeful that the team will reclaim its rightful place. Fans should stay calm; once everything is sorted out, the team will rise again," he added.

If Ashanti Gold is reinstated, they may begin afresh in Division Two due to the Inter Allies match-fixing scandal, marking a new phase in the club's journey.