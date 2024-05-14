ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Subsidies for renal patients won’t collapse NHIS – Dr. DaCosta Aboagye

Health Subsidies for renal patients wont collapse NHIS – Dr. DaCosta Aboagye
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, has allayed fears surrounding the financial sustainability of the national insurance scheme amidst concerns over subsidies for dialysis treatment.

His reassurances follow scepticism raised by Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the ranking member of the Health Committee of Parliament and MP for Juaboso, regarding the NHIA’s capacity to handle additional financial burdens.

Akandoh cautioned against expanding the national health insurance scheme, suggesting potential repercussions if further strains were imposed.

In response, Dr. Aboagye, speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on May 14, clarified the NHIA’s stance and strategy.

He disclosed that the authority has earmarked GH¢2 million for the next six months to offset the cost of dialysis treatment for patients in renal units across the country.

“We are not pushing anything to NHIS. So, in my earlier interview with you, I made it clear that parliament actually gave the national health insurance authority GH¢2 million to help the needy with dialysis services.

“As we wait for the actual cost of the whole dialysis on our NHIS scheme my statement is actually separate from what Mr Akando is saying,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they dont care about Ghanaians – Mintah Akandoh descends on govt Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they don’t care ...

3 hours ago

Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance companies Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance ...

4 hours ago

OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion

4 hours ago

Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opunis appeal panel – AG Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opuni’s appeal panel – AG

4 hours ago

Ato Forsons case: Govts inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused Ato Forson’s case: Govt’s inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused 

4 hours ago

National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management

4 hours ago

Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH3.6million Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH¢3.6million

4 hours ago

Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar

4 hours ago

Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together – Stevie Wonder “Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together" – Stevie ...

4 hours ago

Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US1.5million damages Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US$1.5million damages

Just in....
body-container-line