WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston prioritizes qualification for U-17 AFCON

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has emphasized that the primary goal of the technical team is to secure qualification for the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having taken over from Karim Zito last year, Kingston, a FIFA U-17 World Cup silver medalist, is gearing up for his first major competition as head coach after leading the team through three invitational tournaments in Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

"The WAFU tournament is crucial for us and the entire nation because since 2017, we haven't qualified for that major tournament. As a technical team, that's our top priority since our appointment," Kingston stated to ghanafa.org.

Recently, the Black Starlets participated in a four-nation tournament in Volgograd, where they lost to host Russia but secured victories against Serbia and Kazakhstan.

"We were meticulous in player selection due to the 'Agoro style' philosophy implemented by the GFA, which motivates us as a technical team," Kingston explained. "We aim to dominate play and have smooth transitions while adhering to the GFA DNA."

Reflecting on their experience in the UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Russia, Kingston shared, "The journey has been challenging, but the experience has been worthwhile, especially for the boys. Our takeaway has been positive."

Despite a loss to Russia, Kingston praised his team's response in their subsequent match against Serbia. "Encountering different styles of play, especially from Eastern European teams, has been a valuable experience for me as a coach," he added.

During the just-ended Invitational tournament in Russia, Kingston's side scored 11 goals and conceded 5.

The Black Starlets will commence their WAFU Zone B campaign against Cote D’Ivoire at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. They are grouped with Cote D’Ivoire and Benin in Group A, with the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations scheduled for Accra from May 15-28, 2024.