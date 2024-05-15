All is set for opening of Third African Media Convention today

15.05.2024 LISTEN

The third African Media Convention (AMC), will open in Accra on Wednesday, May 15.

About 2,000 participants drawn across the continent, including policymakers, Ministers of State, researchers, academics and media practitioners are attending the Convention.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Special Guest for the event, will officially open the three-day Convention on Thursday, May 16, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, on Tuesday, to update the public on the preparations, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, said 1,000 people had registered as of 1700 hours on Tuesday, May 14, with 600 foreign participants expected to join the Convention on Wednesday, May 15.

The Convention is on the theme: “The African Media We Want: Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape”.

GNA