Bawumia to unveil running mate in June — Sammi Awuku

In a highly anticipated move ahead of the 2024 general elections, Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to unveil his running mate in June, as disclosed by Sammi Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and senior campaign aide to the NPP flagbearer.

Awuku’s revelation comes amidst fervent speculations within the NPP and among political circles regarding the delayed announcement of Dr. Bawumia’s running mate.

He indicated that the Vice President has already made a decision on his choice for the position, indicating that the announcement is imminent.

During his appearance on Yen Nsempa on Onua FM, Awuku emphasized that Dr. Bawumia is well within an appropriate timeframe to reveal his running mate.

Drawing parallels with historical occurrences within the party, Awuku cited the selection of Dr. Bawumia as then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo’s running mate in August 2008 for that year’s election, showcasing that the timing of such declarations can vary and does not necessarily warrant concern.

“We are very much within the timeline. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago, so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August. So, for us in the NPP, we are very much within our timelines,” Awuku articulated.

Awuku reassured that the announcement could come at any moment, emphasizing that Dr. Bawumia has a clear vision of his running mate and will reveal the choice when ready.

Furthermore, Awuku highlighted that Dr. Bawumia’s main rival in the forthcoming elections is not his running mate but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

He underscored that the contest lies between Dr. Bawumia and Mahama, characterizing them as the pivotal figures on the ballot paper.

Confirming the anticipated announcement, Awuku affirmed that Dr. Bawumia will officially introduce his running mate in June, adding to the mounting excitement and intrigue surrounding the NPP’s election campaign strategies.

-DGN online