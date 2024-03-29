ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Miami Open: Elena Rybakina beats Victoria Azarenka to reach final

By BBC
Tennis GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Elena Rybakina has won four of her five matches on the way to the Miami final in a deciding set
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Elena Rybakina has won four of her five matches on the way to the Miami final in a deciding set

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina moved into the Miami final for the second straight year with a gutsy win against Victoria Azarenka in a deciding tie-break.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, 24, recovered from an awful second set to win 6-4 0-6 7-6 (7-2) against the Belarusian.

Rybakina showed resilience in the final stages, having led 5-3 before losing serve at 5-4 as Azarenka levelled.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will face unseeded Danielle Collins or 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final.

Last year, Rybakina was beaten by Czech Petra Kvitova to the trophy as she aimed to complete the 'Sunshine Double' of back-to-back titles in Indian Wells and Miami.

Now she is the favourite to land the WTA 1000 prize against American Collins or Russia's Alexandrova on Saturday.

"It was such a tough battle, this tournament was a target from day one and I'm glad I made it to the final," said Rybakina, who missed Indian Wells earlier this month through illness.

"I knew I would fight till the end and that's what I did. I switched off my mind in the tie-break and just went for it."

Rybakina's composure is one of her greatest strengths - along with her huge serve and speed - and the ability to stay calm in the face of adversity is what ultimately got her through against former world number one Azarenka.

It was an entertaining match which had several twists and turns.

After taking the opening set with a single break midway through, Rybakina only won five points - including losing 16 points in a row - in a second dominated by former world number one Azarenka.

Rybakina had not faced a break point in the deciding set until she served for the match at 5-4, saving the first with a nerveless ace.

However, she was dragged around the court by 32-year-old Azarenka on the second before putting a volley into the net.

Three-time Miami champion Azarenka, whose fighting spirit has been one of the cornerstones of her successful career, whipped up the crowd as she tried to feed off the energy.

But Rybakina was unperturbed. She reset and played aggressively to dominate the tie-break, taking the second of five match points with a forehand winner to clinch a 74-minute deciding set.

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjeito gov't Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjei to gov't

8 hours ago

UMB recapitalisation: Dont panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to customers UMB recapitalisation: Don’t panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to custo...

8 hours ago

ECG blames GRIDCo over dumsor in parts of Central Region ECG blames GRIDCo over ‘dumsor’ in parts of Central Region

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegals President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye

8 hours ago

Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo 

8 hours ago

Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA

8 hours ago

Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa

8 hours ago

Govt prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister Gov’t prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister

8 hours ago

Faye left and Sall discussed 'the major issues for the state', the presidency said. By - Senegalese PresidencyAFP Senegal's outgoing leader meets with president-elect Faye

8 hours ago

Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died

Just in....
body-container-line