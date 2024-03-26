Ghana to host WAFU B U17 Boys tournament in May

Accra is set to host the WAFU Zone B tournament of the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations this coming May.

The event will showcase host nation Ghana alongside reigning champions Nigeria, as well as teams from Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

Moreover, the WAFU Zone B Championship will double as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following their early exit at the group stages in the previous edition held in Cape Coast, the Black Starlets are determined to secure a spot in the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the guidance of Coach Laryea Kingston, the team has been diligently preparing for the tournament scheduled to run from May 15th to May 29th, 2024, in Accra.