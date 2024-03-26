ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana to host WAFU B U17 Boys tournament in May

Football News Ghana to host WAFU B U17 Boys tournament in May
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Accra is set to host the WAFU Zone B tournament of the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations this coming May.

The event will showcase host nation Ghana alongside reigning champions Nigeria, as well as teams from Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

Moreover, the WAFU Zone B Championship will double as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following their early exit at the group stages in the previous edition held in Cape Coast, the Black Starlets are determined to secure a spot in the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the guidance of Coach Laryea Kingston, the team has been diligently preparing for the tournament scheduled to run from May 15th to May 29th, 2024, in Accra.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe

3 hours ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

3 hours ago

Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA officers from harassing businessmen —Gideon Boako Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA o...

3 hours ago

No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

4 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

4 hours ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

4 hours ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

4 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

4 hours ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

Just in....
body-container-line