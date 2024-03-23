No problem to rent out Stadium for other activities - Frank Boahene CEO of GGT

Mr Frank Boahene, the Fulham-trained pitch maintenance expert and CEO of Green Grace Technology (GGT) says there is no problem for the National Sports Authority (NSA), and managers of Accra Sports Stadium to rent the facility out for other activities aside from football or sporting events.

Speaking to this portal in an exclusive interview, he said although the main purpose of building the stadium was for football or sports in general, it can be used for entertainment political rallies and church conventions.

He expressed that the pitch can be brought back into top shape if the managers are willing and ready to pay for the maintenance fees.

Mr Boahene who is working on the Accra Hearts of Oak pitch at Pobiman said he had to rent for accommodation in the area to get close and achieve results.

Also in charge of the renovation of the Accra Sports Stadium for the 13th African Games, football, he expressed that after 14 matches, it is good to say congratulations to his staff who have been committed and dedicated to ensuring that Ghana delivers.

He thanked the NSA and Local Organising Committee LOC of the 13th African Games for giving him the contract to serve his nation.

He said the stadium can be used for any activity or program, however, there must be funds available to put it back in shape and also give it some cosmetics to look beautiful and appealing.

He commended the Black Satellites for reaching the final and urged them to play their hearts out to beat their Ugandan counterparts.

Mr. Boahene advised the sports authorities to make funds available for maintenance.

He was responsible for the Cape Coast Stadium which hosted the 13th African Games Women's football competition and 12 training pitches.