05.12.2020 Football News

Championship: Sensational Andre Ayew scores and assists in Swansea City home win over Luton Town

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Andre Ayew celebrates with Swansea City teammates
DEC 5, 2020
Andre Ayew celebrates with Swansea City teammates

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew scored and provided assist in Swansea City’s 2-0 win against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian attacker played full throttle for his team as they bounced back to winning ways in the English Championship.

Two minutes into the game, the Swans deputy captain set up Conner Roberts who finished superbly to put the hosts 1-0 up early in the game.

Ayew has seven goals and two assists in 15 games this campaign in the English second tier.

Swansea City are fourth on the League table after 16 matches and boast of eight wins, three defeats and five draws.

Ayew and his teammates will be hoping to keep their fine form when they play Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The win has sent Swansea to the 4th position with 29 points.
