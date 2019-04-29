Abuja Pool Party Holds In Grand Style As Startimes,Razor sharp, Others Support With Loud Give-Aways

The Abuja All White Pool Party is ready and set for the big event this weekend on Sunday 28th of April at De Prestige, Red Sparrow, plot 2042, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja. The event which is powered popular Peace Ambassador Agency will be thrilling guests with several give-away packages to heat up the ambiance with social competitions that will make the party worthwhile.

The popular celebrity hangout pool party event will be having the presence top Abuja celebrities like style plus, Empress Njamah DJ Nani, DJ Magic fingers, headline beauty queens, top models, high profile entrepreneurs and big spenders within the Abuja Metropolis.

According to organizers of the forthcoming Abuja event, the show, unlike previous ones, will have some fringe benefits from brand supporters for guests. Razor Sharp Collection, one of the supporters of the event has promised to cloth five lucky winners with it's exclusive collections at the Abuja Pool Party, which follows the indications by Abuja Popular beauty outfits, Cut & Chill with nice care cut for 10 win guys at the event.

Another giveaway was from Crossover Restaurant with free launch for 10 lucky ticket winners, as SmartCog drycleaners promise a 5000naira laundry Voucher for winners at the Abuja Pool Party on Sunday. Startimes and Vugo Makeup/Fashion Artistry will also be giving out free subscriptions and sessions respectively to winners at the Abuja show.

The grand event, as always have recorded massive turnout from Abuja residents and top personalities across all sectors, including, political actors, entrepreneurs, media experts, and Entertainment frontliners.