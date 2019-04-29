Music Industry Spotlight: Coin Beat Entertainment Set For Next Level Record Deals

An Abuja based entertainment and music record label is set to hit the next level, as it's CEO, Mr. Bobby Max Ubani outlines a list of new artist for sign-ups soon. Coin Beat Entertainment made this known to our reporters during exclusive interactive interview few days ago.

Coin Beat Entertainment records has remained one of the most prominent music label in the spotlight of Abuja music and entertainment industry. The label has recorded vast achievements and giant strides in the industry, especially with it's recent collaboration with music artist DJ Nani and Nigeria Afro Superstar, Duncan Mighty.

The label which is presently putting hits together with production management team is owned by Bobby Max, an millionaire Entrepreneur, who was recently decorated as West African Youth Ambassador, for his relentless efforts at promoting youngsters especially through identifying and exploring musical talents.

Coin Beat Records has continued to support and sponsored several high profile events in Abuja and across communities in Africa. The Label is the Brand Official Car Sponsor for just concluded Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria, hosted in Abuja, few months ago.