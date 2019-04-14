Modern Ghana logo

14.04.2019 Red Carpet/movie premieres

Stella Damasus was fabulous at the Between Movie Premiere in London

Djamedia
Nollywood Award-winning actress Stella Damasus
APR 14, 2019 RED CARPET/MOVIE PREMIERES
Award-winning actress Stella Damasus

Award-winning actress Stella Damasus made her return to the big screen in style last Friday night as she attended the sold-out London premiere of her new film Between.

The 40-year-old star who was at the Odeon Cinema, Greenwich, London to promote the movie was decked out in beautiful gold and black dress (made by London based Scissorshand Couture ) with matching clutch bag.

Between movie which was co-produced and directed by Stella's husband Daniel Ademinokan follows a 36-year-old Chelsea Hollis played by Stella Damasus, a four-time divorcee who lives a double life as very successful marriage counselor by day and a party girl at night who has completely given up on love.

The event had in attendance notable celebrities Hilda Dokubo, Wale Gates, Weird MC, Dr Kelechi 'Arsenal' Anyikude, Dr Dayo Olomu, Victoria Inyama, Ruke Amata, Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo), Theodora Ibekwe - Oyebade, Peter Macjob, Ellen Thomas, Mike Aremu, Kas Beats, Maria Nepembe, Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin, Uche Odoputa and the premiere was hosted by Dj Abass .

Between the movie is set to hit Nigeria screens next month. The London premiere was put together by DJAmedia . Photos by Michael Tubes.

Stella Damasus and Daniel AdeminokanStella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan

Stella with Hilda DokuboStella with Hilda Dokubo

Stella with Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo)Stella with Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo)

Stella with Weird MCgStella with Weird MCg

Stella with Victoria InyamaStella with Victoria Inyama

Stella with Uche OdoputaStella with Uche Odoputa

Stella with Ellen ThomasStella with Ellen Thomas

Stella with Ruke AmataStella with Ruke Amata

Stella, Mike Aremu and DanielStella, Mike Aremu and Daniel

Stella with the BBC's Peter MacjobStella with the BBC's Peter Macjob

Stella & Daniel with the Mode Men teamStella & Daniel with the Mode Men team

Kelechi Arsenal with StellaKelechi Arsenal with Stella

Prince Mike Abiola & Golda JohnPrince Mike Abiola & Golda John

Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin and DJ AbassPrincess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin and DJ Abass

Tocyn Abiola with friendTocyn Abiola with friend

CleopatraCleopatra

G Class with OyinG Class with Oyin

Duchess NenaDuchess Nena

Dr Funmi Adewara (Mobi health) and Tolani OlorunfemiDr Funmi Adewara (Mobi health) and Tolani Olorunfemi

Mr & Mrs Andrew AderibigbeMr & Mrs Andrew Aderibigbe

G-Class with DJ AbassG-Class with DJ Abass

Dapo Oloja (Nolly Trailers), Weird Mc and Mike AremuDapo Oloja (Nolly Trailers), Weird Mc and Mike Aremu

Dupe Amoda & Moji AmodaDupe Amoda & Moji Amoda

Bidemi AlaranBidemi Alaran

Lola Awosika (R) with friendLola Awosika (R) with friend

Sold out screen

Wale Gates and Daniel Ademinokan

Dj AbassDj Abass

Bola and Ayo Sonoiki (Tawa Chillout)Bola and Ayo Sonoiki (Tawa Chillout)

Stella, Theodora Ibekwe and Yemi AkinolaStella, Theodora Ibekwe and Yemi Akinola

Yemi Akinola and Vivian FasoyiroYemi Akinola and Vivian Fasoyiro

Wale GatesWale Gates

