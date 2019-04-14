Stella Damasus was fabulous at the Between Movie Premiere in London

Award-winning actress Stella Damasus made her return to the big screen in style last Friday night as she attended the sold-out London premiere of her new film Between.

The 40-year-old star who was at the Odeon Cinema, Greenwich, London to promote the movie was decked out in beautiful gold and black dress (made by London based Scissorshand Couture ) with matching clutch bag.

Between movie which was co-produced and directed by Stella's husband Daniel Ademinokan follows a 36-year-old Chelsea Hollis played by Stella Damasus, a four-time divorcee who lives a double life as very successful marriage counselor by day and a party girl at night who has completely given up on love.

The event had in attendance notable celebrities Hilda Dokubo, Wale Gates, Weird MC, Dr Kelechi 'Arsenal' Anyikude, Dr Dayo Olomu, Victoria Inyama, Ruke Amata, Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo), Theodora Ibekwe - Oyebade, Peter Macjob, Ellen Thomas, Mike Aremu, Kas Beats, Maria Nepembe, Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin, Uche Odoputa and the premiere was hosted by Dj Abass .

Between the movie is set to hit Nigeria screens next month. The London premiere was put together by DJAmedia . Photos by Michael Tubes.

Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan

Stella with Hilda Dokubo

Stella with Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo)

Stella with Weird MCg

Stella with Victoria Inyama

Stella with Uche Odoputa

Stella with Ellen Thomas

Stella with Ruke Amata

Stella, Mike Aremu and Daniel

Stella with the BBC's Peter Macjob

Stella & Daniel with the Mode Men team

Kelechi Arsenal with Stella

Prince Mike Abiola & Golda John

Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin and DJ Abass

Tocyn Abiola with friend

Cleopatra

G Class with Oyin

Duchess Nena

Dr Funmi Adewara (Mobi health) and Tolani Olorunfemi

Mr & Mrs Andrew Aderibigbe

G-Class with DJ Abass

Dapo Oloja (Nolly Trailers), Weird Mc and Mike Aremu

Dupe Amoda & Moji Amoda

Bidemi Alaran

Lola Awosika (R) with friend

Sold out screen

Wale Gates and Daniel Ademinokan

Dj Abass

Bola and Ayo Sonoiki (Tawa Chillout)

Stella, Theodora Ibekwe and Yemi Akinola

Yemi Akinola and Vivian Fasoyiro

Wale Gates

WATCH TRAILER