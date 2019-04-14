Stella Damasus was fabulous at the Between Movie Premiere in London
Djamedia
Nollywood
APR 14, 2019 RED CARPET/MOVIE PREMIERES
Award-winning actress Stella Damasus
Award-winning actress Stella Damasus made her return to the big screen in style last Friday night as she attended the sold-out London premiere of her new film Between.
The 40-year-old star who was at the Odeon Cinema, Greenwich, London to promote the movie was decked out in beautiful gold and black dress (made by London based Scissorshand Couture ) with matching clutch bag.
Between movie which was co-produced and directed by Stella's husband Daniel Ademinokan follows a 36-year-old Chelsea Hollis played by Stella Damasus, a four-time divorcee who lives a double life as very successful marriage counselor by day and a party girl at night who has completely given up on love.
The event had in attendance notable celebrities Hilda Dokubo, Wale Gates, Weird MC, Dr Kelechi 'Arsenal' Anyikude, Dr Dayo Olomu, Victoria Inyama, Ruke Amata, Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo), Theodora Ibekwe - Oyebade, Peter Macjob, Ellen Thomas, Mike Aremu, Kas Beats, Maria Nepembe, Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin, Uche Odoputa and the premiere was hosted by Dj Abass .
Between the movie is set to hit Nigeria screens next month. The London premiere was put together by DJAmedia . Photos by Michael Tubes.
Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan
Stella with Hilda Dokubo
Stella with Adesope Olajide (Shopsy Doo)
Stella with Weird MCg
Stella with Victoria Inyama
Stella with Uche Odoputa
Stella with Ellen Thomas
Stella with Ruke Amata
Stella, Mike Aremu and Daniel
Stella with the BBC's Peter Macjob
Stella & Daniel with the Mode Men team
Kelechi Arsenal with Stella
Prince Mike Abiola & Golda John
Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin and DJ Abass
Tocyn Abiola with friend
Cleopatra
G Class with Oyin
Duchess Nena
Dr Funmi Adewara (Mobi health) and Tolani Olorunfemi
Mr & Mrs Andrew Aderibigbe
G-Class with DJ Abass
Dapo Oloja (Nolly Trailers), Weird Mc and Mike Aremu
Dupe Amoda & Moji Amoda
Bidemi Alaran
Lola Awosika (R) with friend
Sold out screen
Wale Gates and Daniel Ademinokan
Dj Abass
Bola and Ayo Sonoiki (Tawa Chillout)
Stella, Theodora Ibekwe and Yemi Akinola
Yemi Akinola and Vivian Fasoyiro
Wale Gates
WATCH TRAILER