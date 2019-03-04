Gaise Baba Unveils LightOut Concerts, Leverages Music To Inspire Young Nigerians

Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Gaise Baba introduces the LightOut Concerts, an exciting gathering aimed at educating and impacting students in high schools and colleges with exemplary values and principles for a desirable future. LightOut leverages the infectious power of music to promote positive values among teenagers and young adults. Riding on the excitement created with the urban music, dance and spoken word, LightOut advocates estimable values like abstinence, diligence, stewardship and a sense of purpose.

The first ever LightOut Concert held in November 2017 at Kings College, Lagos and has since held many other concerts across schools in Lagos including Queens college, Dansol High school, Greensprings School, Oxbridge College, Federal Science and Technical College as well as various youth groups and teenage camp meetings.

“For us at Greensprings, any investment towards motivating our students to get the best out of them is a worthwhile investment. Being at the LightOut concert, what I saw was using music and spoken word as avenues to motivate students to deploy their talents and energies in a positive way, and I think that is something that every school will want to achieve in their students, especially secondary school students where you have a lot competing for their attention”. Those were the words of Magdalene Okrikri, Principal at Greensprings schools, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Ola Opesan, administrator at Oxbridge College, “I will certainly recommend this experience to many schools because you will not have too many organizations come through that can really connect with the students because of age and messaging, and let the students take and reflect upon the messages of abstinence, and these are very strong messages we need to put out there now so that we show the children the right way to go.”

With keen focus on Secondary Schools and Colleges, the LightOut™ Concert recognizes the compelling instrumentality of music and entertainment as the singular language of millennials and Generation Z, and thus deploys it to counsel, inspire, guide aright and mentor students to make wise decisions at such a time as this.

Feel the invigorating experience from past editions in the visuals below and attached!