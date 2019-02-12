Nana Kwame Bediako steps out with Mary J Blige at the BAFTA 2019

When it comes to brand loyalty, Nana Kwame Bediako is hard to beat! It was no surprise that on Sunday, February 10, 2019, the Ghanaian business tycoon and serial entrepreneur stepped out with popular American artiste Mary j Blige at the just concluded British Academy Film Awards 2019 (BAFTAs) rocking a 3 piece custom made burgundy outfit by his favourite Nigerian designer, Ugo Monye

The stunning ensemble from Ugo Monye’s Prince of African collection, a collection which was made specifically for Bediako features diamonds, black Swarovski and crocodile skin details.

Nana Kwame Bediako who is the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group, capturing brands such as New Africa Construction, Belfast City & Property Management, Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Development and the New Africa Philanthropic Foundation, while concurrently serving as Co-Principal of the recently-launched Capital Nine Zero (CNZ) has also rocked several of Ugo Monye’s pieces to events across the globe.