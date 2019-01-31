Isabella Okafor Ada Imo 2019 Donates Campaign T-shirt To Uche Nwosu

It was a great day yesterday as the 2019 Winner of the Ada Imo Cultural Pageant and her Team Visited the AA gubernatorial candidate before the Arrival of Mr President to IMO State to donate some branded T-shirts in support of his bid to become the state governor come March 2rd 2019 Governorship Poll

According to Queen Issabella Okafor who said that the Motive for her donation to the Campaign Train of the AA Gubernatorial Candidate is to motivate and encourage more youth in politics. Ada Imo Further Explained that The state needs a youth who will bring new and exciting development to the state.

According to Uche Nwosu " We will Do all with in our position to make sure that the youth of IMO State will benefit from my government if elected.

IMO state Gubernatorial Elections is one of the election to watch out for in Nigeria as a lot of strong candidate has emerged from different Political Party.