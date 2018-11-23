modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Gospel Singer, Kenny Saint Best Turns a Year Older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Gospel singer, Kenny Saint Best, has been living her best life to the fullest and she is happy for God’s love upon her and also loved ones who have stood by her.

The singer is currently celebrating her new age as she just turned a year older and has flooded her timeline with lovely photos.

11232018110555 kenny 1

11232018110556 kenny 2

11232018110604 kenny 3

