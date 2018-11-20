modernghana logo

27 minutes ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Lola Magret Flaunts Killer Curves in Public

Nollywood actress, Lola Magret, has been able to pick the pieces of her life after the little challenges she went through in the hands of the US police and today, she has bounced back.

Even though she has been mocked by many especially those she calls her friends, it has not weaken her rather it goes to show that not everyone we call friends can actually stand by us.

The actress since returning to location as she is set to release her own movie has been doing fine for herself and rather than live fake life, she has chosen to slay every time she steps out.

You will agree with me that she is gradually building some killer curves behind as her hips are growing by the day.

