I’ve Made Several Mistakes Because I’m not Perfect…Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Olakunle Churchill

Ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has been reading all the negative things that is being said about him by his ex-wife but that does not bother him.

Olakunle who has been called all sorts of name and being described as a ‘yahoo boy’ by Tonto, has admitted that he has made several mistakes in life and that is because he is not perfect.

Celebrating the international men’s day, he wrote, “I am not exactly where I want to be but I am getting closer. I am taking steps toward my destination each and every day. I have made mistakes because l am not perfect. I have rediscovered myself. I have found out what I really want from this world and l am working towards grabbing it. I am not completely happy with myself, but I like myself more these days. I am just trying to be better. God’s grace is upon my life. I shall not die but live to declare the works of the God. Serving humanity and giving back to my community and the world gives me so much joy.”