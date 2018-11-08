The only mission of a good pastor, like Jesus is to preach the good news based on love and forgiveness.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Ooni of Ife’s New Wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi Stuns in New Photos
Queen, Naomi Oluwaseyi, the lovely new bride of the Ooni of Ife looks as gorgeous can possibly be in a new photo shared by her sister on her Instagram page.
In August, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi married Naomi, a prophetess and Founder of En-Heralds – an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.
She started public ministry at the age of eighteen and became a full time evangelist in October 2011.
The Ooni of Ife sure has eyes for good women and he is gradually growing to become the next ‘King Solomon’ of our time.