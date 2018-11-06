Rapper, eLDee the Don Celebrates 10years Wedding Anniversary

Today, Nigerian rapper and businessman, eLDee the Don, and his wife Dolapo, celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The veteran rapper has been married to his wife since November 2008 and they have been living happily together without washing their dirty linen in public for one day.

In a special anniversary message, his wife wrote; “It really doesn’t feel like 10 years come to think about it we’ve actually been together for more than twenty. I remember Abbey Oduwaiye (bless his soul) conducting a mock wedding ceremony for us back in Unilag. I remember saying “I do” and meaning it. I’m happy today but honestly Today really feels like everyday with you and the girls. Filled with peace, happiness, love, support and laughter. For this I’m grateful to Baba God! It’s been sweet and real all at the same time. Thank you for being both my rock and my cozy comforter . I feel safe with you. Here’s to US!! I love you. Happy Anniversary my darling to infinity and beyond.”